San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal is 5-for-16 over the past four games with one extra-base hit in every game -- three doubles and Monday night’s three-run, game-tying homer in the sixth. Grandal has eight extra-base hits this season, and seven came from the left-handed side of the plate.

1B/OF Xavier Nady was designated for assignment on Monday when the Padres called up 1B/OF Kyle Blanks. Nady, 35, led the Padres with three homers, but he was hitting .135.

3B Chase Headley started his rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Monday night and went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk. Headley, who has been out with a calf strain since April 24, is eligible to return Friday.

CF Cameron Maybin left Monday night’s game due to “stomach sickness” with one out in the top of the seventh. Cameron was 1-for-2 with a double Monday, and he is 9-for-25 with five doubles since coming off the disabled list April 27. Maybin was sidelined from the third game of spring training until late last month due to a ruptured left biceps.

LHP Eric Stults has allowed eight runs on 18 hits and two walks over 7 1/3 innings over his past two starts combined. However, Padres manager Bud Black isn’t worried. “I thought his stuff was fine tonight,” Black said Monday. “Those hit were all singles in my book and weren’t hit that solid.”

1B/OF Kyle Blanks, who ranked second in Pacific Coast League with nine homers, was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He got the start Monday against the Royals and struck out in both of his at-bats.