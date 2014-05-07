San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal is 6-for-20 with three doubles, three homers and six RBIs over the past five games. His fourth homer of the season Tuesday was also his second in as many games. Tuesday’s homer allowed Grandal to tie a Padres record with extra-base hits in six consecutive games while catching. Terry Kennedy set the mark in 1983.

LHP Robbie Erlin shown marked improvement last two outings. On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old allowed one run on three hits and four walks over a season-high seven innings against Kansas City. In his last two starts, Erlin allowed a total of four runs on 11 hits and five walks in 13 2/3 innings after giving up eight runs on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings in Washington on April 25. “He’s had 15 starts,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s still learning. He’s getting better. He’s going through a tough learning curve.”

OF/1B Xavier Nady was designated for assignment Monday, and the Padres hope the 35-year-old veteran will accept an assignment to Triple-A El Paso if he clears waivers. “I told X he’s got a lot of baseball left in him and I’d like to see him continue,” manager Bud Black said. Nady signed as a minor league free agent with the Padres last winter after spending the entire 2013 season in the minor leagues.

LF Carlos Quentin made his third rehab start in four days for Class A Lake Elsinore and played in the outfield Tuesday. He went 0-for-2 and scored a run. He has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with a bone bruise in his left knee, and he might be able to join the major league club as soon as this weekend.

3B Chase Headley (calf strain) went 1-for-3 for the second game in a row on his rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore. He is scheduled to rejoin the Padres from the disabled list Saturday.

LF Seth Smith went 2-for-4 Tuesday night, his third consecutive multi-hit game. Smith is 7-for-12 with three doubles and a triple over the past three games to raise his average from .243 to .291.