San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Hector Ambriz was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday morning because Padres relievers worked a total of 11 2/3 innings the previous two nights, with all seven members of the bullpen working in Monday’s 12-inning win over the Royals. Ambriz, 29, was signed as a minor league free agent on March 21. He was 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 appearances for El Paso. He worked two innings Wednesday and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. His time with the Padres might not be long this time around, however. Manager Bud Black said after the game that the Padres might need a fresh arm, likely RHP Kevin Quackenbush, for Friday.

INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Hector Ambriz, who was called up. Peterson, who turns 24 Friday, was expected to be optioned when 3B Chase Headley came off the disabled list Saturday. He was 4-for-23 with two steals since being promoted to the major league for the first time April 25 when Headley went on the DL due to a right calf strain. However, Peterson isn’t returning to Double-A San Antonio. He is going to El Paso, where Padres manager Bud Black said he would play second and third as well as short.

LF Carlos Quentin moved his rehab assignment from Class A Lake Elsinore to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Fresno. While 3B Chase Headley is scheduled to return to the Padres on Saturday, Padres manager Bud Black hasn’t set a timetable on the return of Quentin, who has been out since spring training with a bone bruise to his left knee. “There’s a component of endurance and stamina that needs to be addressed,” said Black, who added that Quentin would play for El Paso on Thursday and Friday.

CF Cameron Maybin returned to the lineup Wednesday and went 2-for-4. He exited Monday’s game due to a stomach illness, and he sat out Tuesday.

SS Everth Cabrera is in a terrible drought at the plate and in the field. The Padres’ 2013 All-Star selection has two hits in his last 30 at-bats with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He is hitting .246 with a .267 on-base percentage. He also committed two first-inning fielding errors Wednesday. He already has six errors -- his total for 95 games last year before ending the season with a 50-game suspension due to his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. Slowed by a sore knee, Cabrera has only four steals in seven attempts this season.