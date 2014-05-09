San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Hector Ambriz’s stay on the Padres’ 40-man roster last a day. Ambriz, 29, was added to the 40-man roster Wednesday morning and promoted to the major league club to add an arm to the overworked bullpen. Ambriz worked two innings Wednesday afternoon against Kansas City, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with a strikeout in two innings. Ambriz was designated for assignment Thursday morning.

C Yasmani Grandal went 0-for-5 Thursday, failing in his bid to become the first catcher in Padres history to have an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games. However, each of Grandal’s past nine hits have gone for extra bases. That is the third-longest streak in Padres history since the statistic started being kept in 1974. First baseman Willie McCovey had 11 straight extra-base hits in 1974, and shortstop Khalil Greene had 10 straight hits go for extra bases in 2005.

OF Xavier Nady, designated for assignment by the Padres on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. Nady, 35, led the Padres with three homers at the time he was removed from the roster, but he hit .135 in 22 games.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to fill the temporary reliever role that RHP Hector Ambriz manned Wednesday. It is Quackenbush’s second trip to the major leagues this season. He was up with the Padres from April 25-26 to address an earlier bullpen shortage, and he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Quackenbush likely will be returned to El Paso on Saturday when 3B Chase Headley is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Huston Street made a fourth consecutive appearance Thursday night in a non-save situation. He struck out two in a perfect inning to lower his ERA to 0.60. Street has allowed one run on eight hits and three walks against 18 strikeouts in 15 one-inning appearances. He is 1-0 with 10 saves in as many attempts.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed one run on four hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts over seven innings, and he homered in the second inning, but it wasn’t enough. The Padres lost 3-1 to the Miami Marlins in 11 innings.