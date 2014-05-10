San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Alexi Amarista was 2-for-4 with a RBI Friday night. He is 5-for-12 over his last three games after going 1-for-33.

RHP Tyson Ross allowed one run on four hits over seven innings Friday night. He has allowed one earned run or less in his last four home starts and is 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA in those games, with 29 strikeouts against five walks in 29 innings. Ross is 3-3 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games (11 starts) at Petco Park.

2B Jedd Gyorko hit two home runs and drove in six runs in San Diego’s 10-1 victory over Miami on Friday. It was a nice recovery after his 11th-inning error Thursday led to a 3-1 loss. “Jedd took Thursday’s game hard,” manager Bud Black said. “He came through tonight in a big fashion.”

LF Seth Smith was 3-for-5 Friday night with a double, a triple and two RBIs. He has 12 hits in his last 22 at-bats (.545), with five doubles and two triples. He has a six-game hitting streak. Smith is hitting .407 (24-for-59) at Petco Park this season and his .341 career average (47-for-138) at Petco Park is the second-highest among players with 100 or more at-bats.

1B Yonder Alonso had two doubles in four at-bats Friday night. It was his first multi-hit game since April 21. Alonso had been 2-for-42 since April 22.