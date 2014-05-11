San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned back to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday to open a spot for Headley on the 25-man roster. Quackenbush was promoted for the second time this season on May 8 when the Padres needed an eighth reliever after playing three extra-inning games in a span of four days. He pitched one inning against the Marlins on Friday night and struck out two with a walk.

LF Carlos Quentin was in the Padres clubhouse on Saturday after homering for Triple-A El Paso on Friday night. But the Padres said Quentin is not being immediately activated and will make another rehab start with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sunday. However, Quentin could join the Padres on Monday when they fly east to open a six-game road trip in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

3B Chase Headley homered and drew two walks against the Marlins in his return from the disabled list on Saturday. Headley had been on the DL since April 25 after aggravating the right calf strain he originally suffered the on the third day of spring training. Last month, he also was forced to wear a brace on his left knee to protect a bone bruise. “This is the first time I’ve had both legs under me this season,” Headley said.

LF Seth Smith has hit safely in seven straight games, going 15-for-27 (.556) with six doubles, three triples and a home run. He had three hits in three of his past seven games and fell a single shy of becoming the first Padre to ever hit for the cycle on Saturday night against the Marlins. He became the 10th player in Padres history to fall a single short of the cycle. And he fell a hit shy of the cycle for the second straight game, becoming the first Padre to do that since Brian Giles on Aug. 17-18, 2004, in Atlanta.