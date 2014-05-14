San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday for his second stint with the Padres. He made his major league debut on April 25 at Washington and has a 6.75 ERA with two earned runs, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

OF Carlos Quentin was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, giving a much-needed boost to the Padres’ struggling offense. Quentin has not played since injuring his left knee last July. “He’s such a huge piece for us,” said Padres 3B Chase Headley. “He makes everybody’s job easier. He had three really good at-bats (Tuesday).” Quentin went 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout on Tuesday.

3B Chase Headley has his legs underneath him now and is feeling strong physically. His solo home run in the ninth inning Tuesday night off Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Padres to a 2-1 victory. “Physically, his whole body is firing right now,” said manager Bud Black of Headley, who was reinstated from the disabled list with a calf strain on Saturday. “He didn’t really have a spring behind him. He’s feeling good now.”

RHP Dale Thayer was added to the growing number of Padres players to be placed on the paternity list this season. Thayer’s wife, Lisa, welcomed the birth of their fourth child and fourth daughter on Monday. “The baby factory keeps rolling,” said manager Bud Black of his team, which already has had two players placed on paternity leave with more expected.

RHP Andrew Cashner finally got some run support on Tuesday night -- one. When the Padres scored in the fourth inning, it was the first run scored in his start since April 21. Cashner earned a no-decision Tuesday night despite allowing just one run on seven hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six. Cashner is 2-5 despite a 2.67 ERA.

INF/OF Kyle Blanks was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Blanks batted .200 with two hits in 10 at-bats in five games. Blanks, a highly touted minor-league prospect, has struggled in limited duty at the big-league level. On Monday, CSNBayArea.com reported that the Oakland A’s are interested in trading for Blanks.