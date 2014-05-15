San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, one day after being recalled for his second stint with the Padres. He made his major league debut April 25 at Washington and has a 6.75 ERA with two earned runs, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who will start the first game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader in Cincinnati, has refined his leg kick and worked on being slower to the plate out of the stretch. “In the stretch, his release time to plate was a little quick,” manager Bud Black said. “We’ve worked on slowing him down while still controlling the running game.” Kennedy has worked six or more innings in six of his eight starts this season. He has limited left-handed batters to a .194 average.

RHP Dale Thayer was reinstated from the paternity list Wednesday. Thayer’s wife welcomed the birth of their fourth child and fourth daughter Monday. Thayer is the third Padres player to be placed on the paternity list this season, and more are expected. “The baby factory keeps rolling,” manager Bud Black said.

LF Seth Smith has a fan in Padres manager Bud Black. “I saw him in Colorado put up strong numbers, and even in his (one season) in Oakland,” Black said. “When he went to the plate as a Rockie, I thought ‘There’s danger in there, man,'” The reigning National League Player of the Week, Smith has hit a major-league-leading .475 in the first 10 games in May. Overall, Smith is batting .336 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games.