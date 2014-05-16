San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross was wild but effective over seven innings in the nightcap of a doubleheader in Cincinnati on Thursday. He issued five walks and allowed a run through four innings but didn’t allow a hit until LF Chris Heisey’s two-out double in the fifth. He finished with just three hits allowed and eight strikeouts over 101 pitches.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday as the 26th man for the nightcap of a doubleheader. Quackenbush pitched one scoreless inning before being optioned back to Triple-A following the game. It’s the fourth transaction involving Quackenbush in the past two days -- and seventh since April 25.

OF Jake Goebbert was traded by Oakland to San Diego, which also will receive a player to be named and/or cash in the deal that sent 1B/OF Kyle Blanks to the A‘s.

C Rene Rivera hit his second home run this season on Thursday night off Cincinnati Reds LHP Jeff Francis. It was his sixth career home run, but a sign that he’s beginning to drive the ball. “The expectations are higher for him at this point in his career,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s not just thought of as a defensive catcher.”

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader in Cincinnati. He walked one and struck out four in earning his fifth defeat. “All day it felt like a battle,” Kennedy said. “I didn’t have my best curve. I didn’t have my best changeup or fastball command. It felt like a battle from the start.”