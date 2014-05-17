San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Alex Torres allowed two hits and one unearned run in two-thirds of an inning. He had not allowed a run his previous 11 2/3 innings before yielding an unearned run May 7 against Kansas City. He has made 18 appearances, 16 of them scoreless. This was just the third time in his past 10 outings that Torres has allowed a hit.

RF Chris Denorfia broke up Jorge De La Rosa’s no-hitter by leading off the seventh with a triple off the right-field wall. The hit came with two strikes. He entered the game as the third-best hitter in the majors, averaging .343 (23-for-67) with two strikes in the count. The triple was Denorfia’s third, tying him with teammate Seth Smith for the team lead and tying for second in the National League. Denorfia’s triples have all come with two strikes.

LHP Eric Stults lost to the Rockies for the first time in his career, despite giving up six hits and two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings. He entered the game 3-0 in 12 games, eight starts, against the Rockies. Stults was one of two active pitchers to have never lost against the Rockies in a minimum of five starts. The other is Seattle’s Felix Hernandez. Stults has gone 17 consecutive games since Aug. 18 issuing two or fewer walks, the second-longest active streak in baseball behind Washington’s Jordan Zimmermann (19 games). Stults threw 95 pitches. It was his 10th start this year without reaching 100 pitches, the most such starts in the majors.

OF Seth Smith did not start against LHP Jorge De La Rosa but pinch hit in the ninth against closer LaTroy Hawkins. With one run home, runners on first and second with one out, Smith fouled off four consecutive 1-2 pitches before popping out. In 12 previous games this month, Smith was hitting .465 (20-for-43) with a .531 on-base percentage and a .860 slugging percentage.