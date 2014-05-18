San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Donn Roach will make his first career start on Sunday, replacing injured RHP Andrew Cashner. Roach is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 12 relief appearances, the last on Thursday at Cincinnati when he worked two innings. Asked about a pitch limit for Roach, Padres manager Bud Black said, “He can probably give us 60 pitches that we can feel good about.” Roach has pitched 21 innings this season, allowing 24 hits and eight walks with 13 strikeouts. His best pitch is a sinker, which is a good pitch to have at Coors Field.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso after RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. This is Quackenbush’s fifth stint with the Padres this season, the last coming Thursday at Cincinnati when he was recalled as the 26th player allowed on a roster for the second game of a doubleheader. In three games with the Padres this season, Quackenbush has no record and a 4.91 ERA, allowing two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He has not allowed a run in either of his past two outings -- on May 9 against Miami and May 15 in Game 2 of the doubleheader at Cincinnati.

OF Carlos Quentin hit his first home run of the season as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning on Saturday against the Rockies. It was a two-run shot off Chris Martin that gave the Padres an 8-5 lead -- which was the final score -- and was his first homer since July 25, 2013, at Milwaukee. Five days later, he played his final game of the season because of a right knee injury that required surgery in September. He missed the first 39 games of this season with a left knee bone contusion suffered in spring training, He played in his fourth game of this season on Saturday.

RHP Andrew Cashner, who was scheduled to start Sunday at Colorado, was placed on the disabled list Saturday with elbow soreness. Cashner said he felt the soreness after his start on Tuesday at Cincinnati and had more soreness after his side session on Thursday. On Friday, Cashner went to see Padres manager Bud Black and told him of the situation. “I think it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make ... because I’ve been doing so well,” said Cashner, who is 2-5 but ranked eighth in the National League entering Saturday with a 2.35 ERA. “But I think it’s smarter to take a step back now instead of keep pushing forward.” Cashner gave up one run in seven innings but was not involved in the decision in his last start on Monday at Cincinnati and was throwing 95 mph in the seventh. Cashner will have an MRI on Monday in San Diego.

1B Yonder Alonso went 2-for-5 with two doubles and one run scored on Saturday against the Padres. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season and second time he had two doubles in a game. The other was May 5 against Miami.