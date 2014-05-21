San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly allowed four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over six shutout innings Monday at Double-A San Antonio in his fourth rehab start and second with the Missions. Kelly threw 71 pitches, 56 going for strikes. San Diego manager Bud Black said Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, needs to get to 90 pitches before he can be considered for the major league rotation.

RHP Donn Roach likely will made his second start in RHP Andrew Cashner’s slot Saturday night. However, manager Bud Black is hopeful he can skip the spot twice before mid-June due to days off. After Saturday, the Padres need a fifth starter June 3 and June 14. Black said Roach would get the starting assignment Saturday unless Roach is needed in long relief Tuesday or Wednesday night against the Twins.

LF Carlos Quentin hopes to avoid a return to the disabled list after leaving Sunday’s game at Coors Field early due to groin tightness. Quentin, who didn’t play Tuesday, spent the season’s first 39 games on the disabled list with a bone bruise around his left knee. Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin would miss at least two or three starts, but he was hoping Quentin’s injury is like the groin issue suffered by OF Seth Smith in Washington last month. Smith missed four games and had his play restricted for five days.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday night against Minnesota in the opener of the Padres’ six-game homestand. Kennedy is 0-5 with a 4.42 ERA in six starts at Petco Park this season compared to 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts on the road.

RHP Andrew Cashner had an MRI on his right elbow and forearm Monday, and the results were encouraging. The test showed inflammation but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Manager Bud Black said Cashner might resume a throwing program as early as this weekend.