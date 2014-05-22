FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
May 23, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross fell to 3-3 this season at Petco Park on Wednesday despite allowing one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in eight innings. Ross has a 1.67 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 48 innings at home this season. In May, he is 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA and a .173 opponents’ batting average.

CF Cameron Maybin was 2-for-4 Wednesday, his fourth multi-hit game in 10 starts at Petco Park since coming off the disabled list. Maybin is hitting .429 (15-for-35) at Petco Park this season.

LF Seth Smith had three of the Padres’ eight hits Wednesday night and is hitting .489 (23-for-47) with eight doubles, three triples and three home runs in May. He is hitting .427 (32-for-75) in 25 games at Petco Park this season with nine doubles, three triples and three home runs with 11 RBIs. His career .357 average at Petco Park is the second-highest ever.

