San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly reported soreness in his elbow after his fourth rehab start Monday, when he threw six shutout innings for Double-A San Antonio. Kelly, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, is 1-0 with a 2.21 ERA through his four minor league outings this month.

LHP Robbie Erlin was placed on the 15-day disabled list due soreness in his left elbow. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. “I‘m actually encouraged,” Erlin said. “I had an elbow strain a couple of years ago at (Double-A) San Antonio, and this doesn’t feel as bad. But we decided to knock it out now before it gets worse. It might need a little time for rest now to save a lot of time later.”

RHP Donn Roach is the scheduled starter for Saturday’s game against the Cubs. The Padres, however, might have to find another starter if Roach is needed in long relief of RHP Tim Stauffer on Friday night.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne could be next in line for the Padres’ rotation, although the 27-year-old Cuban, who, the Padres signed to a minor league contract last month, has pitched only 7 2/3 innings in two American outings with Double-A San Antonio. He has allowed one run on four hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts. He stretched out to 71 pitches in his most recent start Wednesday (4 2/3 innings).

RHP Tim Stauffer will make LHP Robbie Erlin’s scheduled start Friday night against the Cubs. It will be Stauffer’s first start since May 14, 2012. Stauffer is 1-0 this season with a 2.41 ERA in 12 relief appearances covering 18 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts last Sunday in Colorado while working three innings in relief of RHP Donn Roach.

RHP Blaine Boyer, who allowed a hit and a walk in two scoreless innings of relief Thursday night, was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday morning to take LHP Robbie Erlin’s spot on the 25-man roster. Boyer, 32, had not pitched in the major leagues since 2011 with the Mets until Thursday. He was 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 appearances and 21 2/3 innings for El Paso.