#Intel
May 25, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tim Stauffer’s start Friday night was his since May 14, 2012 (a span of 739 days). But his previous win as a starting pitcher came on Sept. 16, 2011, vs. Arizona (a span of 980 days).

RHP Blaine Boyer worked two scoreless innings in relief Thursday night in his first Major League outing since April 10, 2011, with the Mets. Boyer, 32, who was promoted from Triple-A El Paso when LHP Robbie Erlin was placed on the disabled list, didn’t play in 2012 and spent most of the 2013 in Japan.

RHP Billy Buckner will officially be promoted from Triple-A El Paso Saturday morning to start that night’s game against the Cubs. Buckner, 30, didn’t go to spring training this season and signed with the Padres on April 19 as a minor league free agent. He was 3-2 with a 2.89 earned run average in five starts with Triple-A El Paso. Buckner has a 7-11 record in the Major Leagues with a 6.07 ERA. But he has made only one start in the majors since 2010.

LF Seth Smith’s sixth home run of the season Thursday night was his 15th extra-base hit of the month. That ties him for the seventh-most extra-base hits in May in franchise history. With seven games remaining this month, Smith needs seven extra-base hits to top the franchise record of 21 by left fielder Greg Vaughn during the 1998 season. Smith is hitting .415 (2-for-6) in May with eight doubles, three triples and four home runs. Smith is hitting .410 (34-for-83) at Petco Park this season, the second-highest home batting average in the major leagues.

1B Yonder Alonso has six multi-hit games in his last 13 games. He is hitting .298 (14-for-47) during the run with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. His batting average has climbed from .157 to .198.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
