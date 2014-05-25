San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Carlos Quentin hit his second pinch-homer in as many at-bats this season in the eighth inning on Saturday night. After missing the first 39 games of the season because of a bone bruise in his left knee, Quentin played in only five games (4-for-12 with a two-run, pinch-homer) before suffering a groin injury that kept him out of four games before Saturday night’s pinch-hitting assignment. Padres manager Bud Black said he expects Quentin to be back in the starting lineup when the club visits Arizona starting Monday.

LHP Troy Patton, who was acquired by the Padres in the Hundley trade, is expected to join the Padres on Sunday morning. Patton, 28, was 0-1 for the Orioles with a 8.10 ERA in nine appearances since returning from serving a 25-game suspension for a second positive test for amphetamines. He has a 5-4 career record with a 3.28 ERA in 143 Major League appearances. He has 127 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings.

RHP Billy Buckner was officially promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday morning to take Hundley’s place on the 25-man roster. Buckner started Saturday night’s game against the Cubs. Buckner, 30, was 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts with El Paso after signing a minor league contract with the Padres on April 19. He allowed three runs, six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday.