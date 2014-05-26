San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross, who starts at Arizona on Monday night, scored the first run of his career Sunday as a pinch-runner for pinch-hitter Carlos Quentin. He scored from first with what turned out to be the winning run when Cubs CF Emilio Bonifacio fumbled Jedd Gyorko’s double in right center. Ross, by the way, has a 2.40 ERA in three career starts at Chase Field in Phoenix.

1B Tommy Medica was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Medica is hitting .161/.212/.290 with one home run and two RBIs and five hits so far this season.

LF Carlos Quentin is expected to return to the starting lineup in Arizona on Monday night after missing six starts with a left groin injury. But the Padres are going to miss his bat on the bench. In three pinch-hitting appearances over the past week, Quentin is 3-for-3 with two two-run homers and a RBI single. His pinch-hitter RBI total for the past week represents the fourth-highest total in the major leagues for the entire season.

RHP Huston Street picked up his 14th save Sunday despite giving up a two-run homer to Cubs SS Starlin Castro with no one out in the ninth. The homer ended a streak of 11 straight scoreless appearances for Street, whose ERA shot up from 0.50 to 1.42.

RHP Blaine Boyer was designated for assignment Sunday. Boyer was promoted when Andrew Cashner went on the disabled list because right-hander Donn Roach was temporarily moved from the bullpen to the rotation.

LHP Troy Patton, who was acquired from Baltimore on Saturday in a trade for catcher Nick Hundley, was activated Sunday. Patton was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in nine appearances with Baltimore this season. He missed April while serving a 25-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance last year.

CF Cameron Maybin had one of the Padres three hits Sunday with an infield single and made an exceptional sliding catch in right center. But he was also picked off first by Cubs RHP Jason Hammel with runners on first and third with one out in the fifth, failed to catch a catchable ball in right center that fell for a ground-rule double and didn’t run particularly hard on a grounder to short with a runner on second and two out in the sixth.

RHP Billy Buckner was designated for assignment less than 24 hours after he was officially added to the 40-man roster and promoted to the major leagues from El Paso to make Saturday night’s start against the Cubs. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.