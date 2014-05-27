San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne needed only two starts to outgrow the confines of Double-A San Antonio. Despaigne, a 27-year-old Cuban defector signed on May 2, was promoted to Triple-A El Paso after posting a 1.17 ERA in his two starts in San Antonio. Despaigne allowed one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and five walks. In eight professional seasons in Cuba, Despaigne was 61-43 with a 3.55 ERA in 213 games.

OF Carlos Quentin returned to the Padres lineup for the first time since injuring his right groin on May 18 and went 1-for-4 before coming out on a defensive switch in the eighth. Quentin had played in only seven prior games this season after starting the year on the disabled list with a left bone bruise. He entered the game 6-for-14 with two homers and five RBIs.

OF Will Venable was a late scratch from the lineup because of a sore foot. Venable was hit by a pitch in the foot on Sunday and was walking around the Padres clubhouse with a slight limp. Venable is hitting .190 with one home run and eight RBIs. Alexi Amarista started in place of Venable in center field and hit eighth.

RHP Andrew Cashner played catch on flat ground Monday with no ill effects and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday before the Padres face the Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series. Cashner, 2-5 with a 2.35 ERA in nine starts, went on the disabled list on May 16 with soreness in his right elbow.