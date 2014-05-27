FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 28, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne needed only two starts to outgrow the confines of Double-A San Antonio. Despaigne, a 27-year-old Cuban defector signed on May 2, was promoted to Triple-A El Paso after posting a 1.17 ERA in his two starts in San Antonio. Despaigne allowed one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and five walks. In eight professional seasons in Cuba, Despaigne was 61-43 with a 3.55 ERA in 213 games.

OF Carlos Quentin returned to the Padres lineup for the first time since injuring his right groin on May 18 and went 1-for-4 before coming out on a defensive switch in the eighth. Quentin had played in only seven prior games this season after starting the year on the disabled list with a left bone bruise. He entered the game 6-for-14 with two homers and five RBIs.

OF Will Venable was a late scratch from the lineup because of a sore foot. Venable was hit by a pitch in the foot on Sunday and was walking around the Padres clubhouse with a slight limp. Venable is hitting .190 with one home run and eight RBIs. Alexi Amarista started in place of Venable in center field and hit eighth.

RHP Andrew Cashner played catch on flat ground Monday with no ill effects and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday before the Padres face the Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series. Cashner, 2-5 with a 2.35 ERA in nine starts, went on the disabled list on May 16 with soreness in his right elbow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.