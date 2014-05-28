San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal was removed from the game Tuesday after being struck in the glove hand by a swing from Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who was awarded first base on catcher’s interference. X-rays were negative, and while Grandal is likely to miss some time, he appeared to avoid serious injury. “I was expecting them (training staff) to tell me I had a broken pinkie and a fractured knuckle,” Grandal said. C Rene Rivera entered the game and is the lone healthy receiver. The Padres had been operating with three catchers until they traded Nick Hundley to Baltimore last week. Assistant general manager A.J Hinch said he did not expect to make a catching move Wednesday, and the Padres are off Thursday.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush recorded his first major league victory Tuesday, about 24 hours after his first major league loss. The rookie pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh inning and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his eighth major league appearance. “It’s a dream come true,” said Quackenbush, who gave up a walk-off homer to Arizona CF A.J. Pollock in a 7-5 loss Monday. “I’ve wanted it since I was a little kid. I really don’t have the words for it right now. I was glad to get an opportunity to come back from last night. Very, very exciting.”

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up four runs on five hits and five walks in four innings in his first start for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, an 8-5 loss to Las Vegas. He also struck out four. Despaigne, 27, was 0-0 with a 1.17 ERA in two starts for Double-A San Antonio after signing May 2. He struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings. Despaigne, who defected from Cuba during a European tour last summer, signed a minor league deal with the Padres on May 2 for a reported $1 million bonus. Manager Bud Black compared Despaigne’s motion to another Cuban major-leaguer, Orlando Hernandez. “A wide variety of pitches,” Black said.

RHP Tim Stauffer will make his second start of the season Wednesday after filling the rotation spot of LHP Robbie Erlin, who was placed on the disabled list with left elbow soreness retroactive to May 18. Stauffer was 9-12 with a 3.73 ERA in 31 starts for the Padres in 2011, but he has made only two starts since. He missed all but one game in 2012 after undergoing right elbow surgery.

LF Seth Smith leads San Diego regulars with a .315/.413/.568 slash line and has 13 doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs, but he was given a start off against Arizona LHP Wade Miley on Tuesday. A left-handed hitter, Smith was hitting .188 with no homers and two RBIs in 16 at-bats against lefties entering the game. “I think you have to look at the big picture,” manager Bud Black said. “Smitty has been out there a lot, and it’s probably good for him to get a blow. When we project what he thought he was going to do this year, he’s been going at it pretty hard.” Black started five right-handed hitters and three switch-hitters, with Chris Denorfia in right field and Tommy Medica at first base.

RHP Andrew Cashner (elbow soreness) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, the first time he had thrown since going on the disabled list retroactive to May 15. “I thought he threw the ball well,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Looked effortless. And he reported no pain. Fairly good intensity. We are going to ramp it up a little more moving forward to truly test it.” He is expected to throw another side session Friday in Chicago, Black said. “Be a little bit longer. More pitches,” Black said. Cashner is 2-5 with a 2.35 ERA, lowest among Padres starters. Black said the Padres plan to talk to Cashner about changing the grip on his breaking ball. “It’s not a short-term fix,” Black said.