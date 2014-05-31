San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly is feeling better but isn’t ready to get back on the mound yet for the Padres’ Double-A affiliate in San Antonio. Kelly, who’s coming off Tommy John surgery from April 2013, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and made four rehab appearances before complaining of soreness May 19 after his most recent start. “We’re going to be cautious with Casey, as far as that goes,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He’s in good hands with our Double-A training staff.”

RHP Tyson Ross (5-4, 2.97 ERA) will make the start for the Padres on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the 12th start of the season for the 27-year old Ross, who is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in two games against the White Sox (one start). He struck out 12, walked three and held White Sox hitters to a .189 average against him. His lone start against Chicago was May 14, 2011 as a member of the Oakland Athletics. He also pitched three scoreless innings of relief against the White Sox on April 11 of that season at U.S. Cellular Field. Ross has lasted six-plus innings in seven of his past nine starts for the Padres.

LHP Robbie Erlin hasn’t picked up a baseball in a week and continues going through therapy for the elbow soreness that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Padres manager Bud Black said the MRI taken of the elbow showed inflammation, but was inconclusive overall. “It showed that there was some edema, some inflammation in the joint,” Black said Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. “It was not overly conclusive to what’s going on except it did show that there was a little bit of trauma in the joint from pitching, which occurs. Even a guy that you would proclaim healthy probably has that upon MRI, but Robbie was experiencing a little bit more discomfort than normal, so that’s why we put him on the DL.”

LF Tommy Medica is appealing a scoring decision from the Padres’ game May 28 at the Arizona Diamondbacks to be changed from an error to a hit, which would give Medica the “cycle” for the game. Medica’s hot shot to third base in his first at-bat was ruled an error instead of a single, and he proceeded to hit a triple, double and home run in his three other at-bats. Medica would become the first Padres player to hit for the cycle. “It’d be a little bit unique, wouldn’t it?” manager Bud Black said. “The way this all plays out, this process, I hope he does (get it). Again, I saw the play from the first-base dugout. I was 200 feet away. It was hard hit. It was hooking, so it looked like a tough play to me from where I was. We’ll see how it’s ruled. I‘m hoping for a change.” Black confirmed that Medica’s agent started the appeal process, but said the Padres were going to do the same. “I don’t know if it’s a race or not, but we were going to do it,” Black said. “They did it before we did.”

OF Carlos Quentin went 2-for-5 with a double Friday night against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, in his first return to U.S Cellular Field since Chicago traded him to San Diego in the 2012 offseason. Quentin hit 59 of his 152 career home runs at the Sox’s home ballpark during his four seasons spent playing for Chicago’s south side team. “I was able to establish myself here,” Quentin said. “When I came here, we had great players like Paul Konerko, Jim Thome, Jermaine Dye, a whole veteran team. Basically the whole team that won the World Series here (in 2005), so it was a crucial point of my career to see how those guys conducted their business and helped me to become the player I am.” Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin would likely be the designated hitter for the entire three-game series.

RHP Huston Street (1.29 ERA, 16 saves) retired the Chicago White Sox in order in the ninth inning of a 4-1 Padres win Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Street leads the major leagues with 16 straight saves and hasn’t blown one this season. Street has converted 41 of his past 42 save opportunities and 101 of 108 since 2011, the best among pitchers with at least 50 saves.

RHP Ian Kennedy (4-6, 3.42 ERA) kept the Chicago White Sox off-balance and picked up the victory Friday night in a 4-1 win at U.S. Cellular Field to start a three-game series. Kennedy allowed just one run in six innings and struck out nine. He walked three and allowed his only run to score on a wild pitch, but never allowed the White Sox to get any big rallies started. “It was the effectively wild approach,” Kennedy said. “I don’t really like that approach that often, but it just got away from me that one inning (in the fourth).”

RHP Andrew Cashner threw his second bullpen since going on the 15-day disabled list with soreness in his right elbow. Padres manager Bud Black said the session went well and the next step will be throwing a simulated game June 1. “Cash threw the ball well,” Black said. “All indications are that, you know, he’s good to go for the simulated game that we have planned for Monday, but he threw all his pitches. (He) threw them with a great deal of intensity and effort, so we feel good about where Cash is. Cash feels good about it, so we’re headed in the right direction.”