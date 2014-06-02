San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Rene Rivera is playing well enough to earn more playing time for San Diego. Although Yasmani Grandal is the Padres’ starting catcher, Rivera has started seven consecutive games for San Diego. Black said Grandal is fine, but acknowledged Rivera is “doing good.” Rivera, who is hitting .243 this season in his second year with the Padres, has been an extra-base hit machine lately. Rivera hit three doubles during the Padres’ three-game series against the White Sox.

3B Chase Headley can take solace in ruining Chris Sale’s perfect game Sunday and can only hope it helps turn around his season at the plate. Headley is hitting .201 in 40 games this season, though his five home runs are tied for second most on San Diego. But the Padres need their No. 4 hitter to more consistently get on base and drive in runs. Headley’s homer Sunday gave him 85 career homers, which ties the major league record for most home runs by a player born in Colorado (Johnny Frederick, 1929-34).

OF Cameron Maybin (right half) remains day-to-day. Maybin left Saturday’s game during the second inning and was not in the lineup Sunday. Although he is doing better, Padres manager Bud Black said he is still sore. Injuries have hampered Maybin the last two seasons, which has been an unfortunate development for the 27 year old. Maybin missed all but 14 games last season because of wrist and knee issues, and he started this season on the disabled list due to a biceps injury. “We’re going to try to be cautious with this for the next couple days, get some treatment,” manager Bud Black said. “Hopefully get back in there.”

LHP Eric Stults doesn’t have the win to back up what he thought was a game that featured “pretty good stuff” Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. Stults has scuffled this season, posting a 2-6 record with a 5.03 ERA. Sunday’s loss marked the third time in his last 11 starts in which he allowed more than three earned runs dating to April 9 at Cleveland. The Padres need Stults to get on track, though he has pitched fairly well in interleague play with a 3.10 ERA though he owns a 1-5 record. “Overall, stuff today was probably one of the best it’s been all year,” Stults said. “I felt good, was down in the zone for the most part. ... When you can be down in the zone and give up some run that’s just the way it goes.”