San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Tommy Medica, who is 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and five RBIs since returning from Triple-A El Paso on May 25, is slowed by a sore quad muscle. “Playing defense and running the bases might be a stretch for him tonight,” Padres manager Bud Black said before Monday’s game. Medica appeared as a pinch hitter, and he struck out in the fifth inning.

RHP Jesse Hahn will be added to the Padres’ 25-man roster Tuesday morning to start Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates. Hahn, 24, was acquired with LHP Alex Torres last Jan. 22 in the trade that sent INF Logan Forsythe and RHPs Matt Andriese, Brad Boxberger and Matt Lollis to Tampa Bay. Hahn was 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA over 32 2/3 innings in 10 appearances (seven starts) for Double-A San Antonio. His innings and pitches were limited by a program he has been on since having Tommy John surgery in 2010 and missing all of the 201 season.

RHP Tim Stauffer’s days as a starter apparently ended Monday night against the Pirates. Stauffer gave up two runs on four hits (including a 414-foot homer into the second deck in left to .199-hitting Pirates SS Jordy Mercer) and two walks. “I just didn’t make pitches when I needed to,” Stauffer said. “I put us in a bind. It’s just tough when the starter doesn’t get out of the third.” After shutting out the Cubs on two hits over five innings in his first start May 23, Stauffer has given up nine runs on 10 hits and three walks in three total innings in his past two starts.

CF Cameron Maybin did not start Monday for the second straight game after leaving Saturday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox with right calf soreness. He singled as a pinch hitter Monday night.

RHP Andrew Cashner threw a four-inning, 65-pitch simulated game Sunday, and he should return from the disabled list in time to start this weekend against the Nationals at Petco Park. Cashner has been on the disabled list since May 17 due to soreness in his elbow and forearm.