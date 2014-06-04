San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Donn Roach was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for LHP Jason Lane. Roach threw 36 pitches in 1 1/3 innings Monday, and he threw a total of 102 pitches over the past six games. Roach, who has a 4.75 ERA, was optioned rather than RHP Kevin Quackenbush because Roach threw 31 more pitches Monday night.

RHP Jesse Hahn, 24, allowed four runs -- on a pair of two-run homers -- in his major league debut Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. Hahn worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five. He threw 79 pitches, higher than his total in any minor league game this season. Hahn threw a steady 95 mph fastball in the first inning, but his velocity tailed off to 91-92 in the fourth. Said Padres manager Bud Black: “The combination of velocity and curve looks like major league material. He needs to build his stamina.”

LHP Jason Lane, who hit .241 with 61 homers between 2002-07 as an outfielder, returned to the major leagues Tuesday as a relief pitcher and retired all 10 Pirates he face, including three by strikeouts. Lane, 37, was 5-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts with Triple-A El Paso. He was promoted because six Padres relievers threw a total of 138 pitches Monday night.

CF Cameron Maybin returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing three starts with a sore calf muscle. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Padres’ 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

LHP Eric Stults was placed on bereavement leave Tuesday to create the roster spot for RHP Jesse Hahn. Stults left the Padres to attend his grandmother’s funeral.