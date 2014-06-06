San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Trea Turner was the Padres first-round pick. For the second straight year, the Padres had the 13th overall pick. And like in 2013, when they selected Mississippi State outfielder Hunter Renfroe with that pick, the Padres elected to go with a college position player. Turner hit .321 (69-for-215) for North Carolina State this season with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 steals and 65 runs scored this season. Because of his speed, Turner is projected as a top-of-the order player. Defensively, he is one of the few shortstops in the draft who projects to be a shortstop as a pro. “We think his bat is better than the projections,” said Chad MacDonald, the Padres assistant general manager of player personnel.