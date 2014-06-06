FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 7, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Trea Turner was the Padres first-round pick. For the second straight year, the Padres had the 13th overall pick. And like in 2013, when they selected Mississippi State outfielder Hunter Renfroe with that pick, the Padres elected to go with a college position player. Turner hit .321 (69-for-215) for North Carolina State this season with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 steals and 65 runs scored this season. Because of his speed, Turner is projected as a top-of-the order player. Defensively, he is one of the few shortstops in the draft who projects to be a shortstop as a pro. “We think his bat is better than the projections,” said Chad MacDonald, the Padres assistant general manager of player personnel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.