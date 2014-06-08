San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Johnny Manziel, yes, that Johnny Manziel, was the Padres’ pick in the 28th round of the draft. And the pick of the the former Heisman Trophy winner and projected Browns quarterback was not totally tongue-in-cheek. The Padres drafted University of Toledo quarterback Terrence Owens in 2012 and signed him, although Owens is in the NFL. But the Padres hold the baseball rights to Owens through 2018 ... just in case. Manziel played shortstop in high school. Perhaps the biggest reason for drafting Manziel are the links the Padres have developed with the quarterback. Manziel worked out at Petco Park with his quarterback coach last winter, and last season he took batting practice with the Padres, reaching the distant warning track with one drive.

LHP Jason Lane was designated for assignment Saturday to open a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Andrew Cashner’s return from the disabled list. Lane, who last played in the major leagues as an outfielder in 2007, retired 13 of the 14 hitters he faced in his first two major ;eague appearances as a pitcher. “This has been great,” Lane said of his four days and two outings with the Padres. “Getting back, it’s meant more to me than I thought it would. It feels great to know I can get hitters out up here. But I‘m not satisfied. I want to get back.” Padres catcher Rene Rivera called Lane “one of the best things of the season. I spent a lot of years in the minors. I know what it is like to work so hard to make it and to do it as a pitcher after being an outfielder, amazing. I was surprised at how good his stuff was. His fastball was only 87, 89, but he had good command. He had a real good change and Friday night I saw a pretty good slider. He was good.”

CF Cameron Maybin is hitting .333 (19-for-57) at Petco Park this season with five doubles. He was 2-for-2 Saturday night against the Nationals with runners in scoring position and two outs after going hitless in his first 12 two-out RISP opportunities this season.

1B Yonder Alonso hit the second game-tying, ninth-inning homer of his career Saturday night against the Nationals. He is batting .326 (15-for-46) in his last nine games at Petco Park since May 9 with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs.