San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
June 12, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross, Wednesday’s starter, was beaten by Washington in his last start, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of work, while striking out seven and walking three. Ross is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA in three previous appearances against Philadelphia, one of them a start.

LHP Jason Lane was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, three days after he was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for RHP Andrew Cashner, who was activated from the disabled list. The 37-year-old Lane, a converted outfielder, made two scoreless appearances for San Diego, allowing one hit while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings.

LF Carlos Quentin ended an 0-for-24 slump with a seventh-inning double Tuesday against Philadelphia. Quentin, 1-for-4 in the game, is hitting .216 to date.

RHP Ian Kennedy saw a three-game winning streak end with Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia, a game in which he allowed five runs on seven hits over seven innings of work. Kennedy (5-7) struck out three and did not walk a batter.

CF Will Venable ended an 0-for-9 skid with a solo homer Tuesday off Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett, and went 2-for-3 in the game. The homer was the second of the season for Venable, and the second he has hit in 16 career at-bats against Burnett. Venable is hitting .211 this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
