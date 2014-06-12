San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross blanked the Phillies over seven innings on Wednesday but was left with a no-decision. Relying on a sharp-breaking slider, he yielded four hits while striking out seven and walking one. It was a bounce-back effort for Ross, who gave up six runs (five earned) on six starts in 5 1/3 innings in his previous start, against Washington, and who had been knocked out in the first inning by the Phillies when he started against them on Sept. 12, 2013.

2B Jace Peterson went 0-for-2 Wednesday against Philadelphia and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats. Peterson is hitting .118 in 15 games this season.

LF Carlos Quentin went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Wednesday against the Phillies. He has one hit in his last 26 at-bats, leaving his average at .200 in 21 games.

LHP Eric Stults, Thursday’s starter, took his fourth straight loss in his last outing, against Washington. He allowed six runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings, while striking out two. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four career appearances against Philadelphia, three of them starts.

SS Everth Cabrera went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday’s loss to the Phillies and is hitless in his last 23 at-bats. Cabrera is hitting .226 this season.