San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal homered in the ninth inning off Phillies reliever Ken Giles, who was making his major league debut, in a 7-3 loss Thursday. The former No. 12 pick has struggled to find his offensive stroke -- he’s hitting just .185 on the season -- but the homer was his sixth. Padres manager Bud Black hopes the home run sparks the 25-year-old, who owns a career .310/.408/.487 slash line in the minors. “There’s still a number of games left for him to turn this season around,” Black said.

LHP Eric Stults wasn’t spectacular against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings of a 7-3 loss. But he was much improved over his last outing, when he gave up six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings of work. “He hung in there on three days’ rest -- gave us the opportunity in the middle part of the game to flip the momentum to our side,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He did his part for the time he was out there.” Stults left in the sixth with the game tied 2-2, but reliever Dale Thayer allowed both runners he inherited from Stults to score. Stults is far from out of his recent slump -- he’s gone 0-4 with an 8.25 ERA in his last five starts.

RHP Andrew Cashner will make his second start Friday since returning from a DL stint with right elbow soreness against the Mets. The 27-year-old was in command in his return last Saturday, needing only 70 pitches to hold the Nationals scoreless over six innings. He allowed just two hits, struck out five and walked one in a no-decision. Cashner is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA in four roads starts this year. At pitcher-friendly Petco Park, he’s 2-2 with a 1.41 ERA in six starts.

SS Everth Cabrera snapped an 0-for-23 slump with a first-inning single Thursday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. But the switch-hitter followed his hit with three outs on 12 pitches in his next three at-bats, so it’s hard to say he’s out of his slump. He’s now 3-for-38 in the month of June and batting .179 after April.