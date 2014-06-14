San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Erlin (sore left elbow) underwent an MRI Friday afternoon in San Diego. Padres manager Bud Black said before the Padres’ 6-2 loss to the Mets that he didn’t have the results yet. It was the second MRI for Erlin since he was placed on the disabled list May 18 (retroactive to May 15). He is 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA in nine games (eight starts) this season for the Padres.

2B Jedd Gyorko (left foot plantar fasciitis) is still wearing a boot on his left foot. Manager Bud Black said before the Padres’ 6-2 loss to the Mets on Friday that Gyorko would likely remain in the boot for at least a few more days. Gyorko was hitting just .162 with five homers and 24 RBI in 56 games this season when he went on the disabled list June 6 (retroactive to June 4).

RHP Jesse Hahn will be recalled from Double-A San Antonio to make his second major league start Saturday afternoon, when he faces the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Hahn, who is taking the rotation spot of RHP Tim Stauffer, made his big league debut on June 3, when took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings as the Padres fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1. He was 2-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) at Mobile. Hahn grew up in Groton, Conn., about two hours from Citi Field, and was a high school teammate of injured Mets RHP Matt Harvey.

RHP Andrew Cashner struggled in his second start back from the disabled list Friday night, when he took the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings as the Padres fell to the Mets, 6-2. It was only the second time this season Cashner has given up more than two earned runs and the third time he has surrendered more than seven hits. Cashner was sidelined from May 14 through June 6 due to right elbow soreness.