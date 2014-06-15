San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery) is expected to throw off a mound the week of June 16 for the first time since he underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in March 25. Wieland went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on April 2.

RHP Jesse Hahn was recalled from Double-A San Antonio on Saturday, when he earned his first major league win by throwing six shutout innings of one-hit ball to lead the Padres to a 5-0 win over the Mets. The only hit Hahn allowed was an infield single to the first batter of the game, Mets SS Ruben Tejada.

3B Chase Headley continued to stir at the plate Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBIs, two runs and two walks in the Padres’ 5-0 win over the Mets. He has a season-high five-game hitting streak, during which he has raised his average from .195 to .209 -- the highest it has been since May 27.

LHP Troy Patton was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday because of a sore left shoulder. Patton pitched in three of the Padres’ previous four games but reported feeling weakness in the shoulder after he threw two-thirds of an inning Friday night. Manager Bud Black said he hopes Patton will return after the minimum stay on the disabled list.

RHP Ian Kennedy will try to bounce back from a rough start when he takes the mound for the Padres on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.