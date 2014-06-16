San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross will look to build off one of his best starts of the year when he takes the mound for the Padres on Monday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Ross didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent appearance last Wednesday, when he allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven shutout innings in the Padres’ 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the sixth time in 14 starts this year that Ross has allowed one run or less and the eighth time he has struck out at least seven batters. Ross is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three games (one start) against the Mariners. He last opposed the Mariners on May 27, 2013, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the Padres’ 9-0 loss.

RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday. Vincent struggled in his last two outings, during which he gave up six runs in just 1 1/3 innings to raise his overall ERA 3.86 to 5.67. He last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs in the ninth inning of a 3-0 loss to the Phillies. Vincent is 0-2 in 30 relief appearances with 32 strikeouts over 27 innings.

RHP Blaine Boyer had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso Sunday prior to the Padres’ 3-1 loss to the Mets. Boyer took the roster spot of RHP Nick Vincent, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Boyer, who threw two shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on May 22. That was the first big league action for Boyer since April 10, 2011, when he was pitching for the Mets. Boyer was 1-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 25 relief appearances for El Paso.

RHP Ian Kennedy took the loss for the Padres on Sunday, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and a season-high four walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings as the Padres fell to the Mets, 3-1. Kennedy fell to 5-8 while his ERA rose to 3.72. His seven strikeouts give him 98 for the season, the third-most by a Padres pitcher through 69 team games behind only Jake Peavy (110 strikeouts in 2007) and Andy Benes (107 strikeouts in 1994).