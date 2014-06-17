San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross got off to a rough start while falling behind 5-0 in the second inning of Monday’s game at Seattle, and by the time he recovered it was too late. Ross made it through the rocky beginning to throw 109 pitches over 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs off seven hits and a season-high seven walks.

OF Carlos Quentin was in the DH spot for the fourth time this season Monday. He had a hit for the second consecutive game, which may be a sign that his offense is coming alive again. Quentin was 2 for his last 35 heading into Monday’s game but went 2-for-4, including a solo home run in the ninth inning to account for San Diego’s only run of the night.

RHP Blaine Boyer, fresh off a recall from Triple-A, looked impressive during the first outing of his second stint with the Padres this season Monday night. Boyer came on in relief of starter Tyson Ross in the sixth inning and retired the only four batters he faced. Boyer had made only one appearance in his previous stint with the Padres this season, and the last time he pitched in the majors before that came in 2011 -- with the New York Mets.

LHP Eric Stults brings a streak of five consecutive losing decisions into Tuesday’s game at Seattle, and he hasn’t won a game in more than a month. He’s had a particularly rough month of June, having gone 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA over three starts. Stults is also looking for his first road win of the season (0-6, 5.44 ERA) and his first win in a day game (0-4, 7.11 ERA).

SS Everth Cabrera, who usually hits at or near the top of San Diego’s batting order, was dropped to eighth in the lineup Monday. Cabrera went 0-for-2 with a walk, extending his hitless streak to eight at-bats.