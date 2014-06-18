San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Chase Headley was the cleanup batter Tuesday and singled leading off the seventh inning, his first hit in 10 at-bats. He loves Seattle, having reached base in 15 of his last 16 games at Safeco Field. He has hits in 13 of his last 16 games in Seattle, which has been San Diego’s unnatural “natural” rival in interleague play for years.

LHP Eric Stults allowed eight of the first 10 Seattle Mariners to reach base Tuesday, but the defense of SS Everth Cabrera kept it a 2-1 game early. Cabrera ranged far to his right to snag a hard shot by Robinson Cano in the deep hole toward third base and threw a runner out a second for a fielder’s choice to keep Seattle from scoring in the first. But Stults still lost his sixth consecutive start to fall 2-9.

RHP Andrew Cashner, the Padres’ opening-night starter, will make his second start since May 15 on Wednesday at Petco Park against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed four runs on eight hits last week at the New York Mets, his first outing after he spent almost a month on the disabled list with soreness in his right elbow. It will be his third career appearance and second start against Seattle. He is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA against the Mariners.

SS Everth Cabrera, who usually hits at or near the top of San Diego’s batting order, was dropped to eighth in the lineup Monday and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was back in the No. 2 spot Tuesday and struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat before ending an 0-for-9 skid with a fourth-inning single.