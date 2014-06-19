San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Robbie Erlin, on the disabled list since May 18 with pain in his right elbow, has begun a throwing program. He won’t be in position to return until after the All-Star break.

2B Jedd Gyorko had the protective boot removed from his left foot Wednesday, but Gyorko later said he is still experiencing pain in the foot. Gyorko, who was hitting .162 after 59 games of his second season, has been on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis since June 4. He is not expected to return soon.

1B/OF Jake Goebbert will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to take 1B Yonder Alonso’s spot on the 25-man roster. Acquired May 15 in the trade that sent 1B/OF Kyle Blanks to the Oakland A‘s, the left-handed-hitting Goebbert batted .264 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 63 games in the Pacific Coast League this season.

RHP Huston Street remained a perfect 19-for-19 in save opportunities this season by throwing a perfect ninth inning Wednesday. However, Wednesday marked only the second time this month that Street had a save opportunity. Street has pitched in five games since the end of May, and he likely will be available on the trade market in July if the Padres don’t make a substantial turnaround.

1B Yonder Alonso will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with what Padres manager Bud Black described as a “progressively worsening problem” in his right wrist. It is the same hand in which Alonso sustained a fracture on May 31, 2013, when he was hit by a pitch. Although he returned after missing five weeks on the disabled list last year, Alonso was ineffectual and didn’t make a start after Aug. 30. The Padres said this problem is not related to his 2013 injury.