San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Jesse Hahn became the first pitcher in Padres history to have two outings of six innings or more without allowing an earned run in his first three major league starts. He limited the Mariners to one unearned run in seven innings Thursday. Hahn has not allowed an earned run over his last 13 innings and is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA after three major league starts.

RHP Joaquin Benoit has made 14 consecutive one-inning, scoreless relief appearances. He has allowed only six hits and three walks during the run with 19 walks. During the run, Benoit’s ERA has fallen from 2.55 to 1.42.

RHP Huston Street picked up his second save in as many games Thursday and is now 20-for-20 in save opportunities this season. Street has made nine straight scoreless appearances -- usually in tandem with RHP Joaquin Benoit -- during which he has allowed five hits and a walk. In that span, his ERA dropped from 1.42 to 0.96.

OF Chris Denorfia hit the go-ahead single in the Padres’ four-run fourth Thursday as a pinch hitter. Prior to the hit, Denorfia was 2-for-27 since May 31 and 5-for-50 since May 17 as his batting average fell from .309 to .249.

CF Cameron Maybin was 2-for-3 with a triple, a RBI and a run Thursday afternoon against the Mariners. The game followed a 2-for-19 slump for Maybin, who has just two RBIs in June. Maybin is 7-for-33 (.212) this month.