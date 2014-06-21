FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Robbie Erlin played catch again Thursday and will accompany the Padres on their three-game trip to San Francisco next Monday through Wednesday. “We’re going to ramp up his throwing program,” said Black. “He feels better and is in a great frame of mind.” Erlin has been sidelined since May 18 with pain in his elbow.

1B-OF Jake Goebbert hit an RBI single in his first major league plate appearance Friday night as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. Since 1974, Goebbert is the 30th Padre to record a hit in his first major league plate appearance and only the sixth to get a hit and RBI in his first plate appearance.

3B Chase Headley had an epidural Friday to relieve the pain in his back and missed the opener of the three-game series against the Dodgers. In addition to recurring back pain, Headley has missed 15 games this season with a right calf strain (he also strained the same muscle in spring training) and a bone bruise on his left knee that required him to wear a brace. All of which could partially explain Headley’s .200 batting average and six homers in 195 at-bats.

LF Seth Smith hit two home runs Friday night and came within inches of a third with an eighth-inning drive off the fence in straight-away center. Both came off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren and the first (in the first inning) was a 435-foot shot that was also the longest by a Padre at Petco Park this season. Smith has eight home runs this season and four have come in four games against the Dodgers. He homered in each of the season’s first two games against the Dodgers. Smith owns a career .312 average (44-for-141) against the Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
