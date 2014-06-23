San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Tommy Medica is 5-for-16 with a double, a triple and two RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. His .253 batting average is the fifth-highest among National League rookies with at least 75 at-bats.

--2B Jace Peterson had a fifth-inning single Sunday, snapping a streak of 29 straight at-bats without a hit. He had 14 strikeouts in those 29 at-bats. With the hit, Peterson is 1-for-22 since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 4 after 2B Jedd Gyorko went on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

OF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-3 Sunday with a double. He also scored the Padres only run. It was Denorfia’s 12th multi-hit game of the season, but his first since going 2-for-4 with a double on May 30, against the White Sox in Chicago. In between the two, two-hit games, Denorfia went 3-for-33 with no extra-base hits with two RBIs and two runs scored.

LHP Eric Stults lost a seventh straight decision Sunday, although his outing was one of his best of the season. Stults allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday afternoon. He had five strikeouts. The seven innings was Stults’ longest outing of the season. In his six previous starts, Stults had allowed 26 runs (25 earned) on 38 hits and seven walks in 29 innings. He had given up seven home runs in those six starts.