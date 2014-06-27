FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Irving Falu was claimed off waivers by the Padres from the Brewers on Thursday. Falu went 0-for-10 in 11 games for Milwaukee earlier this season. He hit .306/.364/.361 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 43 games for Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Robbie Erlin, sidelined since May 18 with pain in his left elbow, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. The move cleared a spot on the Padres’ 40-man roster for newly acquired INF Irving Falu. Erlin started a throwing program in mid-June.

