San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Irving Falu, who was acquired on waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday, will join the Padres Saturday. He will likely take struggling rookie INF Jace Peterson’s (.100) spot on the 25-man roster. Peterson is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A El Paso.

RHP Tyson Ross allowed two runs and five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings Friday. He drove in the Padres’ only run with a sacrifice fly, the only run of support Ross has received in 32 innings this June.

LHP Robbie Erlin is advancing on his throwing program, although he was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Irving Falu. Erlin is not eligible to return until July 17.

LF Carlos Quentin was a late scratch from the Padres lineup Friday with a sore shoulder. The decision was made while Quentin was taking batting practice. Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin “hopefully would return” to the lineup in “two or three days.” Quentin hurt the shoulder while diving for a ball in San Francisco earlier this week.

CF Cameron Maybin was 1-for-3 and scored the Padres’ only run Friday night. He is hitting .307 (23-for-75) with five doubles, two triples, three RBIs and nine runs scored in 25 home games at Petco Park this season.