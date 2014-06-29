San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Irving Falu joined the Padres on Thursday after being acquired on waivers from Milwaukee. Although Falu struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat and was 0-for-2, he went to his left in the eighth inning to stop C Miguel Montero’s smash headed for right and started a double play with a throw from his knees. “I think Falu’s game suits the National League; it’s multidimensional,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

INF Jace Peterson was returned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Falu on the 25-man roster. “Jace has to work on some things and we think it will be easier for him to do that at El Paso,” Black said. Peterson was 1-for-27 since being recalled June 4. Overall, Peterson, 24, was hitting .100 (5-for-50) in two stints with the Padres.

LF Carlos Quentin is not headed to the disabled list with his shoulder injury, but he was not available Saturday against the Diamondbacks. It is not known how long Quentin might be sidelined.

3B Chase Headley, a switch-hitter, batted from the right side in three plate appearances against Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter on Saturday. He was 1-for-2 with a walk. “I’ve faced Collmenter enough to know I‘m not comfortable from the left side against him,” Headley said. “I’ve also done it against R.A. Dickey’s knuckleball. Those are the only two pitchers. Collmenter’s changeup gives me trouble when I‘m hitting from the left side.”

RHP Andrew Cashner (15-day disabled list with shoulder soreness) did not throw as scheduled on Saturday.