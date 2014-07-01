San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko, who has been out since June 6 with plantar fasciitis, will have the cast removed from his left foot Tuesday. “It’s not going back on,” said Gyorko. The cast was removed once previously, two weeks ago, and Gyorko said he took only three steps before the pain returned.

1B Tommy Medica, who got the Padres’ only hit in Monday night’s win, is hitting .309 (21-for-68) since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on May 25. He has four doubles, two triples, three homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs since his return. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (10-for-32, .313) and each of his last eight games at Petco Park (8-for-24, .333).

RHP Jesse Hahn, 24, won his fourth decision in as many starts since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 14, although he lasted only five innings after throwing 97 pitches. Hahn struck out a career-high nine Reds, and nine of his last 10 outs came on strikeouts. He allowed three hits and two walks. Hahn recorded seven straight outs via a strikeout. He is the first Padres pitcher since Jake Peavy on Aug. 27, 2007, to accomplish the feat and the first Padres rookie pitcher to do it since the statistic started being kept in 1974. He is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA in first five major league starts.

RHP Huston Street picked up his second save in as many games Monday, although it was only his fifth save in June. Street is a perfect 22-for-22 in save opportunities this season, and he lowered his ERA to 0.90.