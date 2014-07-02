San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko, on the disabled list since June 6 with plantar fasciitis, had the cast and protective boot removed from his left foot Tuesday. “It feels pretty good,” said Gyorko, who said he felt pain “after three steps” the first time the cast was removed two weeks ago. “I didn’t feel any sharp pain this time. It is stiff and tight, and some stretching and strengthening needs to be done.”

LHP Troy Patton got good news when he visited famed orthopedic surgeon James Andrews about his shoulder strain. “Dr. Andrews said the last thing I should be considering right now is surgery,” Patton said. Andrews agreed with the Padres’ team doctors that rest is the right remedy. Patton has been on the disabled list since June 14.

LF Seth Smith fell one hit shy of the first cycle in Padres history for the third time this season Tuesday. He had a single, double and a triple. He is the 254th player in Padres history to fall a triple short of a cycle. Smith is hitting .322 (46-for-143) in 42 games at Petco Park this season.

SS Everth Cabrera was a late scratch from Tuesday’s game with a left hamstring strain, and by the end of the evening, the Padres were talking as if Cabrera were headed to the disabled list. Cabrera sustained the injury Monday night while running back to first from second to avoid being doubled up. “My legs are my game,” Cabrera said. The Padres were hoping to avoid making a disabled list decision on Cabrera until Friday (after Thursday’s day off), however, he appeared to be hobbling more after Tuesday’s game than he was before it.