San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista was 2-for-2 with his second homer, a double and a walk Friday. He is 5-for-9 with two doubles and a homer in three games since taking over for the injured Everth Cabrera (15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring). Amarista is hitting .319 (15-for-47) since June 17.

3B Chase Headley was 4-for-4 with an RBI Friday. It was his first game this season with more than two hits. Headley’s batting average shot up from .202 to .216. “I’ve made a little adjustment this past week,” said Headley. “I feel I‘m getting more barrel on the ball.” Headley, who missed four games June 20-23 with a bulging disk, says he feels better now than at any previous time this season.

LHP Eric Stults had lost six straight starts and eight straight decisions over his last 10 outings before picking up his third win of the season Friday. Stults, who leads the major leagues with 11 losses, shut out the Giants on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six. Over his last four starts, Stults is 1-3 despite a 2.59 earned run average.

OF Will Venable has started only three of the last 11 games and has come in twice as a defensive replacement while entering three other games as a pinch-hitter before ending as a defensive replacement. He is 2-for-22 since June 21 and his season batting average is .197.