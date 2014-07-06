San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Tommy Layne was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket between doubleheader games Saturday and served as the 26th man on Boston’s roster for the nightcap. He actually saw some action, too, walking one batter in 2/3 innings. Layne is 5-1 with six saves and a 1.51 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season at Triple-A. He has struck out 46 batters in 41 2/3 innings, allowing just 25 hits and 18 walks.

1B Jake Goebbert was 1-for-3 with a triple Saturday night against the Giants. He drove in the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run. Since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on June 19, Goebbert is hitting .353 (6-for-17) with a .450 on-base percentage and two RBIs.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 27, is 2-0 with a 0.92 ERA after three major league starts. He gave up one run and two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings Saturday night against the Giants. He is the first pitcher in Padres history -- and only the 11th in the major leagues since 1914 -- to throw at least six innings and allow one run or less in each of his first three major league starts. The last to do it was Oakland’s Rich Harden in 2003.

RHP Huston Street blew his first save of the season Saturday night on Michael Morse’s home run leading off the Giants’ ninth. His last blown save was also against the Giants last Sept. 29 in San Francisco. Street has successfully converted 48 of his last 50 save opportunities (96 percent) and 108 of 116 (93 percent) going back to the start of the 2011 season. His ERA shot up to 1.13 as his run of 12 straight scoreless outings ended.

2B Brooks Conrad, who was promoted from El Paso on July 2, singled in the sixth Saturday against the Giants and eventually scored the Padres’ first run. It was Conrad’s first major league hit in 711 days since he homered for Tampa Bay at Baltimore on July 24, 2012.