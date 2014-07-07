San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Alex Torres, who is the only major league pitcher wearing the protective cap designed to reduce head injuries on balls hit back to the mound, struggled the past two games. He walked the only two Giants he faced Saturday night resulting in a run. On Sunday, Torres allowed two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning. In eight outings wearing the protective cap, Torres has allowed four runs on four hits and six walks with eight strikeouts in a span of 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Tyson Ross will be the Padres representative on the National League All-Star team. “I am very surprised,” said Ross. “It’s a great honor. I’ve never even made an All-Star team in the minors. I was expecting (right-handed closer) Huston Street or (outfielder) Seth Smith to go to the All-Star Game.” Ross has a 7-8 record this season with a 2.93 earned-run average in 18 starts. He has 111 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings this season against 42 walks. His .228 opponents’ batting average is the ninth lowest in the National League among qualifying pitchers. He ranks sixth in innings pitched, seventh in strikeouts.

C Yasmani Grandal drove a Sergio Romo pitch 435 feet into the seats in right field at Petco Park Sunday for his first homer since June 12. After falling to as low as .186, Grandal has five hits in his last 14 at-bats and is 10-for-35 since June 21 to raise his average to .206.

RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) threw a bullpen session July 5. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment the week of July 6.

RHP Jesse Hahn allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings Sunday. After six major league starts, the 24-year-old Hahn is 4-2 with a 2.34 earned-run average. After giving up three runs in the first three innings, he retired 11 straight Giants. “I was really impressed with how Jesse hung in there,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “He didn’t have his best fastball or curve today so he went to his changeup and got outs.”

2B Brooks Conrad, who was promoted from Triple-A El Paso last Tuesday, hit his first major league homer since July 24, 2012, when he was playing for Tampa Bay at Baltimore. Conrad, who is 2-for-8 since joining the Padres, drove a Tim Lincecum pitch 405 feet over the fence in right center. “That ball was crushed,” said Padres manager Bud Black.