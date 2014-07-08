San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross is scheduled to start Sunday at Los Angeles, so he will not be available to pitch in the All-Star Game two days later at Minnesota but will go there to participate in the festivities. “It’s unfortunate that I can’t pitch in the All-Star Game, but I get to pitch for my guys on Sunday against a division opponent,” Ross said Monday. “That’s a big game for us. I‘m here to pitch for my guys. That’s my No. 1 priority. I‘m a Padre.”

LHP Robbie Erlin is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Peoria, Ariz. He has been out since mid-May due to left elbow soreness.

2B Jedd Gyorko worked out on the field lightly Monday for the first time at the Padres’ complex in Peoria, Ariz. He has been sidelined for the past month due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday at Coors Field. Barring a setback, he would go out on a rehab assignment by the weekend.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush pitched the eighth and extended his scoreless streak to nine innings. Seventeen of his past 18 outings since May 27 have been scoreless. Left-handed hitters are 6-for-41 (.146) against Quackenbush. Right-handers are batting .150 (6-for-40) against him.

RHP Joaquin Benoit has gone 19 consecutive outings since May 13 without allowing a run. He is tied for the longest active streak in the majors with Seattle’s Joe Beimel. Benoit’s streak is tied for the eighth longest in Padres franchise history and the longest since Huston Street went 20 games without allowing a run from June 3-Sept. 3, 2013.

3B Chase Headley went 4-for-5 for his second four-hit game of the season. The other was on July 4 against San Francisco, giving Headley two four-hit games this month after he went without one for 62 games to start the season. This month, Headley is hitting .462 (12-for-26) with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed one run in seven innings, his third start this season of at least seven innings with one run or fewer allowed. His nine strikeouts gave Kennedy 125 for the season, which ranks third in the National League behind Stephen Strasburg (131) and Johnny Cueto (130). Kennedy has four games with nine or more strikeouts, his most since he had seven such games in 2011. He is averaging 9.67 strikeouts per nine innings.