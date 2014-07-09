San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross gave up a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon in the third inning and lost 2-1 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Ross allowed six hits and two runs in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. In six starts against the Rockies, Ross is 0-3 but has a 2.81 ERA. Ross (7-9) has a 2.93 ERA, making him the only pitcher in the majors with at least nine losses and a sub-3.00 ERA.

2B Jedd Gyorko (left foot plantar fasciitis) ran on a treadmill in an indoor pool, took some ground balls did some soft toss drills Monday at the Padres’ facility in Peoria, Ariz. Manager Bud Black said there is no timetable for Gyorko’s return, but the Padres will have a better idea once Gyorko gets through this week. “If all goes well, it could be a couple weeks,” Black said. “We need him. He’s one of our better players.” That was the case in 2013, when Gyorko hit .249 with 23 homers and 63 RBIs as a rookie. In 56 games this season, Gyorko is hitting .162 with five homers and 24 RBIs.

RHP Blaine Boyer retired the two batters he faced to end the eighth and extend his scoreless streak to 11 1/3 innings, covering all eight of his appearances in two stints with the Padres this season. Boyer has allowed three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in the eight outings.

RF Chris Denorfia matched his season high with three hits as he went 3-for-5 with a double. It was his 26th career game with at least three hits and his fourth multi-hit game against the Rockies this season. The teams have played nine games this season, and Denorfia is hitting .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles, one triple, two RBIs and three runs vs. Colorado.