San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday at Los Angeles. If he comes out of fine, he could pitch in a rehab game as early as Monday, manager Bud Black said. Vincent went on the 15-day disabled list June 15 retroactive to June 12. In 30 games this season, Vincent is 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA, although he has held opposing hitters to a .222 average. He has six walks and 32 strikeouts in 27 innings but has allowed five home runs.

RHP Joaquin Benoit gave up three hits and three runs in the eighth, including Drew Stubbs’ two-run homer and Troy Tulowitzki’s solo shot. In 36 previous appearances, Benoit had allowed one homer in 36 2/3 innings with a 1.23 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .146 average. Benoit had not been scored upon in 19 consecutive outings totaling 19 innings before this outing.

OF Seth Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, run scored and two walks. He began his career with the Rockies, and this year, is hitting .471 (8-for-17) against them with two doubles, three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored in seven games. In 10 career games against the Rockies, Smith is hitting 13-for-28 (.464) with five doubles, four homers, nine RBIs and nine runs scored.

1B Yonder Alonso (right wrist tendinitis) hit off a tee for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 19. In 69 games, Alonso is hitting .210 with five homers and 22 RBIs. In addition, he has a .250 on-base percentage and a .341 slugging percentage.

SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) will join the Padres on Thursday in Los Angeles and work out on the field. He went on the disabled list July 2 retroactive to July 1. In 80 games, Cabrera is hitting .218 with three homers, 16 RBIs, 30 runs scored and has been successful in 13 of 20 stolen base attempts.