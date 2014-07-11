San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko ran for the first time Thursday since being placed on the 15-day disabled list June 6 with left foot plantar fasciitis. He also performed hitting and fielding drills. “It’s a big step,” manager Bud Black said.

1B Tommy Medica left Thursday’s game in the second inning with a strained right groin. Medica, who is hitting .087 (2-for-23) this month, will be re-evaluated Friday.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne stayed even with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw until he allowed a run in the fourth and the tiebreaking score in the sixth. Overall, Despaigne (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. “That guy was pitching really well,” Kershaw said. “We had never seen him before, and he’s got a lot of different arm angles. I think he threw a lot harder than we thought he did.” Despaigne saw his ERA rise from a minuscule 0.92 to a still-impressive 1.35.

3B Chase Headley hit a solo home run to left with two outs in the sixth to snap Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw’s scoreless-innings streak at 41. It was Headley’s first home run off Kershaw in 51 at-bats. Headley also homered for the first time since June 14, when he hit his sixth of the season against the Mets.

RF Chris Denorfia entered Thursday’s game batting .310 with three home runs, two doubles. four RBIs and eight walks in 34 at-bats against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. However, Denorfia finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Padres’ 2-1 loss.

1B Yonder Alonzo hit off a tee Thursday. Alonso has missed 20 games after landing on the disabled list due to tendinitis in his right wrist.

SS Everth Cabrera hit right-handed in batting practice Thursday. Manager Bud Black said Cabrera continues to improve though there is no timetable for his return. Cabrera, who has missed eight games, went on the disabled list July 2 due to a left hamstring strain.