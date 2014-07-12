San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Vincent threw a bullpen session on Friday. “He threw the ball well. His stuff was crisp,” Padres manager Bud Black said. Vincent has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 15 with right shoulder fatigue.

1B Tommy Medica didn’t play Friday after suffering a strained right groin in Thursday night’s loss to the Dodgers. Medica is doubtful for the rest of the series.

LF Carlos Quentin was mired in an 8-for-80 funk before busting out against the Dodgers on Friday night. Quentin went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in the 6-3 win over the Dodgers. “He battled, he was down in the count, he worked back to 3-2 and hit a ball on the nose,” manager Bud Black said of Quentin. “Huge at-bat for Carlos. Carlos has to get going, no doubt about it. Nights like this can pick a guy up.”

3B Chase Headley has hit safely in nine of the past 10 games. Headley went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Friday’s win over the Dodgers.